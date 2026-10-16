David Smith has a correction when I asked how it feels to live in Moldova as an American. “And a Moldovan citizen too, I might add.”

Before he arrived, he had heard about Moldova from descendants of its deportees in Kazakhstan, where he then lived. They described a small, green country with kind people and good wine. In 2012, he came as a Peace Corps volunteer. After two years in Bălți, he stayed, opening Smokehouse, a restaurant in Chișinău, with friends. He became a citizen in 2025.

“This is my home,” he says. “I live here because I want to live here.”

That affection survived an encounter with officials who, he recalls, tried to deport him over a visa and wanted a €350 bribe. Over roughly nine years running small businesses, he helped found the Moldova Small Enterprise Alliance. He learnt to expect “no” from a bureaucracy suspicious of entrepreneurs. He now edits Moldova Matters, explaining the country to an English-speaking readership.

His adopted country is seeking a place in the EU just as Europeans are questioning how much they can rely on his country of birth. Smith has little patience with reassurance based on Donald Trump’s eventual departure.

We spoke for eurOpinii after the Moldova Security Forum, held in Chișinău on October 8 and 9. Some speakers had suggested that America would return to its familiar role in Europe after Trump. Smith asked American participants who were not government officials whether they agreed. Most, he recalls, laughed and shook their heads.

“I really hope for a good future relationship after Trump,” he says. “But there’s no going back.”

The old consensus on transatlantic security has gone from the Republican Party, he argues. He is unsure how much survives among Democrats. In his view, Americans are preoccupied with domestic divisions, while Washington is more concerned with China than Russia. He also accepts the demand that Europeans provide more of their own defence. “If you wanted a smooth transition, this is not who you’d pick for that.”

Yet Smith objects when we suggest that Washington has changed sides. “I think that Donald Trump favors Vladimir Putin. I didn’t say Washington’s changed sides.”

Intelligence officials still cooperate with their partners, he says. Military personnel continue their work. “The chaos is coming from the top. It doesn’t mean that everybody else suddenly got switched.”

Washington has pledged $130 million for the Trump Liberty Line, a planned electricity link between Moldova and Romania. Smith dislikes the naming but calls the funding “a really solid commitment from the United States towards Moldova”.

At the Forum, he also welcomed the new US ambassador Joseph Mark Burkhalter’s assurances of support for Moldova’s sovereignty and airspace. But Russia went unnamed. Smith sees the omission as the caution of officials serving a president whose position they cannot safely anticipate. “The policy changes every day.”

For Moldova, his conclusion is to seek security in the EU. He compares the country to a “small ship in a hurricane”. “You need to get on board a bigger boat.”

At the Forum, Smith noticed a more confident Moldovan government. In 2022, it had been scrambling to respond to a security emergency. Now, he says, it is telling its partners what Moldova contributes to their security.

President Maia Sandu made that argument through geography. In her Forum speech, she pointed to the roughly 1,200-kilometre border with Ukraine, Ukraine’s longest frontier with a friendly state. A Moldova controlled by Moscow, she argued, could expose Ukraine from the south-west and force Kyiv to divert troops from the front.

Moldova is “preventing the Kremlin from using this space like it uses Belarus”, Smith says. When we ask what it needs to do to become an actor in regional security, he challenges the premise. It already is one. Western partners have been slow to recognise it.

“What happens in Moldova is not going to stay in Moldova.”

Asked what would help Moldovan businesses compete in the EU’s single market, he returns to the bureaucratic instinct he encountered as an entrepreneur. “The biggest change that can be made is cultural.” Before requiring another 50-page monthly report, officials should ask whether it is needed.

Online licence applications and the government’s Evo app have impressed him. Some services still do not work, but he sees an advantage in a small state’s ability to change quickly. “Moldova is light years more digital than the United States.”

Asked what Chișinău could do to advance Transnistrian reintegration, Smith resists the search for a single decisive measure. The convergence strategy discussed at the Forum involves “a hundred little things”. Residents could find it easier to obtain healthcare on the right bank of the Nistru, or use a clinic opened in the region. Access to pensions could improve. Businesses and banks could gradually come into Moldova’s legal and regulatory system, with banking cooperation requiring safeguards against money laundering.

Every ministry, he says, has been tasked with working on convergence. He believes these steps are within the government’s reach, though administering them will take staff and resources. The withdrawal of Russian troops and a final political settlement depend on larger forces, including how the war in Ukraine ends. Chișinău can make its services more useful to people in the region before those questions are resolved.

On October 13, Moldova and the EU opened negotiations on two further groups of accession chapters, covering the internal market, competitiveness and inclusive growth — 17 chapters in all. Smith rejects the assumption that the Union can repeatedly turn its attention elsewhere and return to find candidate countries patiently waiting. Delays have consequences for their politics and for Europe’s security.

“The EU has to be there when we get there,” he says. “And then they have to let us in.”